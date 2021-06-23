Cancel
Southlake, TX

Meet Your MODs- Edgar Leon

DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good things come in threes—that’s why we have three world-class MODs at Champions Club!. Over the last couple of weeks, we have introduced you to the friendly and hard-working MODs that help make Champions Club Southlake’s premier recreation destination. Each MOD brings their unique personality to the team, and this week’s MOD is no different!

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

We Really Were Wild About Harry’s

When is a restaurant so much more than a restaurant?. When the owner brings vanilla custard and chocolate sauce to the hospital where you’ve just delivered your first child. When you and your boyfriend go on so many dates there, he proposes to you at that restaurant and your engagement photos are taken there. When a dying girl’s wish is to treat her friends to a cone from there after her funeral.
Why Krista Villareal Moore Loves Living in Arlington

There’s no place like home for Krista Villarreal Moore, whose career took her to another side of the country before she returned to her native North Texas. This Denton-raised mom is now Lockheed Martin’s communications and community relations manager; the role follows her time at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, where she served as PR and communications director. She’s long been skilled at communicating important information in STEM-related fields—you may remember Villarreal Moore from her years as a broadcast meteorologist in Dallas Fort-Worth.
Texas Shutters & Blinds moves from McKinney to Frisco

Texas Shutters & Blinds relocated in May to 9741 Preston Road, Ste. 301, Frisco. Formerly in McKinney, the company outfits both residential and commercial properties in the North Dallas region with various styles of shutters, shades and blinds. Texas Shutters & Blinds has operated since 2003, and offers in-home consultation and installation. 972-548-6000. www.tsandb.com.
#FoodieFriday: Come to Your Senses at Austin’s Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Feel the cool air on your skin as you come out of the hot Texas heat. Smell the tangy sauces. Taste the fresh sustainable seafood. Hear the welcome sound of happy hour. A sister restaurant to The Domain’s Plank Seafood that we visited earlier this year, the elegant and delicious Blue Sushi Sake Grill (also in Austin’s Domain shopping district), will ignite all your senses.
Friday Evening Country Dance

Meet new people, have some refreshments and spend the evening dancing in a relaxed atmosphere. The band for July is Rough Riders. Please see the event flyer for complete details. A Senior Recreation Center membership is not required to participate.
Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 3 and 4

This weekend will be warm with a chance of patriotic fun and finding your dream home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities. 3960 Cedarbrush Drive, Dallas. You’ll feel like you’re on holiday every day in this home with inviting curb appeal, circular drive, and mature trees on a 0.4-acre corner lot. The primary suite is situated on one side of this split-level style home. A second bedroom boasts an ensuite bath and private patio, and the third and fourth bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. A sun-filled office is perfect for working from home. A large kitchen flows into an expansive den and dining room with a soaring 24-foot ceiling and stone fireplace. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. $825,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Ex Dennis McKinley’s CBD Cocktail Bar and Hookah Lounge Debuts Next Month

Cru Hemp Lounge, the clubby Atlanta hookah bar with a slew of CBD cocktails, gummies, and other hemp-infused treats, has officially set an opening date in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Atlanta-born club is set to make its Dallas debut on July 16. As Eater reported last year, McKinley’s original plan was to open the Cru outpost in Deep Ellum, but it seems that the chain ultimately settled on a space at 2512 East Belt Line Road in Carrollton. Time will tell whether or not the nondescript space, formerly occupied by Coconut Thai Grill, will be able to attract the upbeat nightlife crowd that Deep Ellum is known for.
Leatherology’s Rae Liu Shares Her Preston Hollow Picks

In 2008, Rae Liu co-founded Leatherology with her brother David to help others elevate and celebrate the everyday through beautifully designed leather goods. We caught up with the Preston Hollow mom of two (Kressa is 5; Max is 3) to chat about life outside of Leatherology. She shares her favorite neighborhood spots for family time, date nights with her husband Kurt, R&R and more.
Huntsville’s Famous Church Barbecue Joint Is Resurrected

Despite rumors of its demise, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s famous barbecue operation is still smoking in Huntsville. “A lady from Dallas called and said, ‘Y’all are on Netflix, and they said you were closed,'” owner Tameka Edison tells me. She’s referring to an episode of the new Netflix series High on the Hog, which spotlights Black culinary contributions, including those of her father Clinton Edison, a pastor at the church and former pitmaster at the restaurant. At the end of the segment, the show’s narrator says Clinton “closed the place down for good.” Tameka says watching the episode was a bittersweet experience: she saw her father rightly honored, then realized how many potential customers wouldn’t make plans to visit. “We need to get in touch with them and do a redo,” she says.