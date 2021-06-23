Meet Your MODs- Edgar Leon

This weekend will be warm with a chance of patriotic fun and finding your dream home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities. 3960 Cedarbrush Drive, Dallas. You’ll feel like you’re on holiday every day in this home with inviting curb appeal, circular drive, and mature trees on a 0.4-acre corner lot. The primary suite is situated on one side of this split-level style home. A second bedroom boasts an ensuite bath and private patio, and the third and fourth bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. A sun-filled office is perfect for working from home. A large kitchen flows into an expansive den and dining room with a soaring 24-foot ceiling and stone fireplace. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. $825,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.