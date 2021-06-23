Cancel
Overhead 12K Blackmagic Camera Used on ABC’s `Station 19’

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT, Calif.—“Station 19,” the ABC Signature/Shondaland production that follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department, relied on a Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera to capture a dramatic overhead angle for an episode called “Comfortably Numb.”. In the episode, the character Ben faces surgery. While on...

www.tvtechnology.com
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Use Center Stage to Keep the Camera on You in Zoom Calls

Whether you're communicating with family members, catching up with friends, or collaborating with a team, Zoom is a great option for video conferencing. And in version 5.6.6 and later, the Zoom app for iPad includes support for an incredible feature of the 2021 iPad Pro models: Center Stage. This iPad...
PhotographyDIY Photography

Which exposure mode should you be using with your camera?

It’s the age-old perpetual question. And it’s one seen daily in photography forums and groups on social media. What camera mode should I use? And, well, it’s not really an easy question to answer. There are those who are of the “manual, always or you’re not a real photographer” persuasion, but there are times when the other modes work extremely well.
George Eastmankuvo.org

It’s National Camera Day!

Everything comes into focus on June 29th each year when we recognize National Camera Day. The day commemorates photographs, the camera, and their invention. A camera is an irreplaceable tool used to record and replicate memories, events, and people/places. Before the invention of the camera, the only resource to document a vision was a painting. Capturing an image of a person or place in a drawing took time and skill. Very few people can perfectly draw the likeness of someone, let alone capture the essence of an event.
Computersarxiv.org

A new Video Synopsis Based Approach Using Stereo Camera

In today's world, the amount of data produced in every field has increased at an unexpected level. In the face of increasing data, the importance of data processing has increased remarkably. Our resource topic is on the processing of video data, which has an important place in increasing data, and the production of summary videos. Within the scope of this resource, a new method for anomaly detection with object-based unsupervised learning has been developed while creating a video summary. By using this method, the video data is processed as pixels and the result is produced as a video segment. The process flow can be briefly summarized as follows. Objects on the video are detected according to their type, and then they are tracked. Then, the tracking history data of the objects are processed, and the classifier is trained with the object type. Thanks to this classifier, anomaly behavior of objects is detected. Video segments are determined by processing video moments containing anomaly behaviors. The video summary is created by extracting the detected video segments from the original video and combining them. The model we developed has been tested and verified separately for single camera and dual camera systems.
Los Angeles, CAThe Verge

Ring reportedly used LA cops as influencers to market its cameras

Amazon-owned Ring used Los Angeles police officers as brand ambassadors for its security cameras, providing free products and discount codes in exchange for recommendations, the Los Angeles Times reported. Ring gave at least 100 LAPD officers free devices, which helped the department create a network of surveillance cameras, making it easier to obtain video footage, according to the LA Times.
Salem, VAsalemtimes-register.com

ABC NOTICE

Showtime Catering LLC, trading as Gina’s “Food With Flavor”, 311 West Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153. The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Wine and Beer On Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Peggy Fleming. NOTE: Objections to the issuance...
The Independent

New video shows water gushing into Surfside condo basement moments before collapse

A TikTok video, purportedly of the north side of the Champlain Towers South condo moments before it collapsed, appears to show water pouring out of a ceiling in the parking garage and huge chunks of concrete and rubble covering the floor.The video by user Adriana Sarmiento was posted with the caption: “The basement was the first to collapse!!!”Ms Sarmiento told ABC News that she was on vacation and swimming in a nearby hotel pool when she heard a noise and went to inspect what had happened. She said on TikTok’s comments section that she took the video at 1.18am on...
Oregon Statethechiefnews.com

On TV: Oregon featured on ABC's Good Morning America

As Oregon emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is getting a little attention about how local communities navigated through the crisis. Portland, Bend, Gresham and Rockaway Beach are part of a special feature on ABC Television's Good Morning America showing how the state is bouncing back from the pandemic.
Accidents22 Words

Chilling Footage Captured Inside Miami Condo Building Before Collapse

Last Thursday, a twelve-story beachfront condominium tower in Miami suddenly collapsed with no warning. There are currently 9 people dead with 150 people missing. The death toll is tragically expected to rise. Teams have been working solidly since the building collapsed and have now been joined by rescue workers from...