Southlake, TX

Travel growth: Airline-software company Sabre sees more sales

By Brian Womack
Sabre Corp. is giving a forecast that points to better times for the travel industry. The software company, which provides services for the airline and hotel sectors, said it expects more sales in the second quarter than the prior period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The Southlake firm...

