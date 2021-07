After a breakup, it's normal to have a lot of confusing feelings. You might miss your ex but feel simultaneously angry with them. You could be feeling lonely but know your ex probably isn't the best person to console you. It’s even possible you’re second-guessing your decision and want to reconcile already. How long after you break up is it OK to get back together? While there’s no one answer for this, deciding how long you should wait to talk to your ex after a breakup depends on a few things.