With the OPEC meeting front and centre, it’s time to consider the daily chart for the WTI futures contract once again, especially as we come to the end of the trading week with the monthly NFP release ahead. Remember, yesterday’s meeting was inconclusive as member states struggle to reach a deal. Further details expected today. But before we get to the price action, let’s rewind to Wednesday and the weekly oil inventories that once again recorded a big draw in the storage at the Texas Cushing hub, coming in at -6.7mbbls against a forecast of -4.2mbbls, making this the sixth straight week we have seen not only a draw but a draw that beats the market’s expectations. So it is a positive boost again.