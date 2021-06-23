Worker dies after fall through roof of building in park
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — A masonry company worker was pronounced dead after falling through the roof of a large building in a park near Pittsburgh, authorities said. Allegheny County police and paramedics were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Agricultural Building in the South Park Fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old man unresponsive. Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead the scene, officials said.www.morning-times.com