Honey bees, like people, can tell time. “The first record of us suspecting this goes back to the 1900s,” says Manuel Giannoni-Guzmàn, a neuroscientist at Vanderbilt University who studies the sense of time. “There was a German psychiatrist who would sit out in his garden, having breakfast. And bees would come every single day, and they were coming to get his jam. He noticed that bees were coming even on days where he didn’t have any food.”