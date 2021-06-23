Need Dallas Sexual Assault Lawyer Explains Sexual Assault Law in Texas: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions
According to RAINN (the Rape and Incest National Network), an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Over the last decade, rates of rape and sexual assault have been rising at an annual rate of 2.9%. Sexual violence is a worldwide crisis that affects people of all genders, ages, and socioeconomic statuses. Continue reading to learn the answers to common questions about sexual assault law in Texas.www.laweekly.com