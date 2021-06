PORT ANGELES – A 14-year-old Port Angeles girl was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after she was hit on her bicycle crossing Highway 101. Zoe Ernst’s condition is unknown. According to the State Patrol, Ernst was riding her bicycle across the highway at Blue Mountain Road about 1:30 Saturday afternoon. She was hit by an eastbound Honda Civic on the highway. The vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old Seabeck woman and her family were passengers. No one in the car was hurt. They immediately pulled over and called 911.