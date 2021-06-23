Cancel
Utah teacher who smuggled student into class in a bin takes plea deal

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer middle school teacher Lucas Sloan Talley, 38, of Herriman has pleaded guilty to a reduced count of unlawful detention of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say he smuggled a 14-year-old student into his classroom in a storage bin when the school was shut down because of the pandemic. (Salt Lake County Jail) RIVERTON — A former middle school teacher accused of smuggling a student into his classroom in a storage bin while his school was closed due to COVID-19 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

