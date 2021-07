Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kevin O’ Farrell, Associate Vice President at Analytic Partners. This year’s trends include analyses on the increased demand for content at scale, content specifically made for ecommerce, and the colossal shift toward centralized productions onset by the digital acceleration of the last 18 months. Also on the rise is the need for more robust Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems, efficient processes to source and onboard Fit-for-Purpose content creation partners, and the vital role of data governance in modern production ecosystems. The primary theme around these trends is that brands must “challenge everything” they know about traditional content creation to modernize and optimize their own production efforts moving forward.