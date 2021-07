(July 5): Standard Life Aberdeen Plc’s new name may not have won broad acclaim, but at least it’s easier to Google. The U.K. asset manager is now officially known as abrdn plc, all lower case and pronounced “Aberdeen”. The April announcement of the coming change unleashed a raft of mockery on Twitter, but Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bird said Monday the shortened name makes it easier for people to search for the company online, as well as avoiding copyright issues.