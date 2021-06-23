Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mark Ronson Examines the Art and Science of Sound in New 'Watch the Sound' Trailer

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ronson digs into the process and evolution of sound creation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Watch the Sound, premiering July 30th on Apple TV+. Ronson sets the stage for the show in the opening moments of the clip, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the great song and an iconic recording… Whenever someone sits down to play me a song, I’m already thinking about the sound.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Mike D
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Santigold
Person
Jónsi
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Beastie Boys Adrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Musicwfav951.com

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme To Appear On Mark Ronson’s New Apple+ Series

The upcoming Apple TV+ mini-series, Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson will feature appearances by Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, and Beastie Boys‘ Ad-Rock and Mike D, to name a few. Mark Ronson hosts the series, which will premiere on July 30th. The PRP.com...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Mark Ronson to Host New Apple TV+ Music Documentary Series

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new documentary series hosted by the producer/DJ that will “examine sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it.” The six-part series will see Ronson interview artists about their creative processes and the tech used to create their music. At the end of each episode, Ronson will produce a new piece of music using the discussed techniques and tools.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters and Mark Ronson Share New Version of “Making a Fire”: Listen

Foo Fighters have shared a new “Re-Version” of their Medicine at Midnight song “Making a Fire,” produced by Mark Ronson. The new version has contributions from members of the Dap-Kings, the Budos Band, Antibalas, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more. The “Re-Version” also has backup vocals from Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet. Listen to “Making a Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” below.
TV & Videosthemusicuniverse.com

Apple releases Mark Ronson docu-series trailer

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson premieres July 30th on Apple TV+. Apple has released the official trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new six-part docu-series that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and an Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will make its global debut on Friday, July 30th, exclusively on Apple TV+.
ElectronicsBillboard

New Tech Brings Blackbird Studios' Vintage Sound to Creators' Homes

Blackbird Recording Studios is one of the most in-demand facilities in Nashville, particularly Studio A, with a custom redesigned Neve console. Booking a session to use that board has never been easier for producers and engineers. Accessing its unique sound is now as simple as opening the laptop. The BB...
MusicThe FADER

Santigold is the next guest on The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson

The eighth episode of The FADER Uncovered, a new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is coming on Monday, June 28. This week Mark is joined by the genre-spanning superstar Santigold. Ronson and Santi, friends for over two decades, talk about her genre-spanning 2008 debut album and its unforgettable singles “Creator” and "L.E.S. Artistes." Santi goes back in time to discuss her first band, the punk group Stiffed, and her days as a regular performer at CBGBs, as well as her transition into becoming an unlikely popstar in the mid-2000s. Later on Santi fills Mark in on upcoming album Spirituals, her first new music since 2016.
Worldwhtc.com

South Korean band SEVENTEEN show more mature sound in new EP

(Reuters) – K-pop stars SEVENTEEN say their latest EP “Your Choice” and lead single “Ready to Love” show off a more mature concept and sound but the motivations behind their music remain the same. Formed in 2015 in South Korea, the band has racked up more than 2 billion streams...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Dave Grohl Reveals Disco Drumming Influence on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album

There's a lot of love right now for the Foo Fighters upcoming Hail Satin Record Store Day vinyl covers release paying tribute to the brothers Gibb with the band taking on the humorous nod The Dee Gees as an ode to the Bee Gees. But this disco love isn't something new for Dave Grohl, who recently revealed in a chat with Pharrell Williams that his drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind album was heavily inspired by drummers from the disco and early '80s funk era.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Watch a Preview of Bob Dylan's Upcoming Concert Special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014.
TV & VideosNewsweek

Twitter Sounds Off on Live-Action 'Clifford' Movie Trailer

Viewers first caught a glimpse of Clifford the Big Red Dog's new look last fall, thanks to a short teaser released by Paramount—but a full trailer, posted to Twitter on Tuesday, has sparked a resurgence of conversation online as viewers debate the film's stylistic choices and nostalgic appeal. Directed by...
Public Healthwiltonbulletin.com

The Mad Pandemic Bottleneck of Indie Bands

In the quest towards rock stardom, buzz is nearly impossible to bottle — everyone who’s made it in the music industry knows it’s at first a grueling long-distance run, then suddenly a give-it-all-you’ve-got sprint — so in the summer of 2020, when music critics showered the Chicago post-punk foursome Ganser with praise for their new album Just Look at the Sky, they were absolutely ready to lunge forward.
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for July

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. A spin-off of What We Do in the Shadows (the original film), this New Zealand-set paranormal police procedural/mockumentary was created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, and pretty much answers the question “What if The X-Files was funny?” (7/11, The CW)
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Big Red Machine Unveils Taylor Swift Collab, 'Renegade'

Swifties, rejoice. After a series of online teasers that sent fans into a frenzy, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s Big Red Machine project has released “Renegade,” the first of two collaborations with Taylor Swift that will be found on the group’s second album, “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?,” due Aug. 27 via 37d03d/Jagjaguwar. A Michael Brown-directed video for “Renegade” is also now online.
Musicedgefieldadvertiser.com

The Sound of Music

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. I love music indoors, out of doors, and in the car. Music is good background for...
Musichot1061.com

Yungblud Takes on Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ and Shakes It Up: Listen

The Spotify Singles series was touched for the very first time by Yungblud, who paid tribute to Madonna with a cover of “Like a Virgin.” The cover and a stripped down version of his own song “Mars” were recorded at Los Angeles’ Sound City Studios and released on Spotify Wednesday (June 30).
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham Collaborating with Dynamic Songwriter Ilsey Juber

American Idol winner Chayce Beckham is back in the studio after his recent move to Nashville. Chayce was reunited with Ross Copperman, the producer behind his hit “23” that soared to the top of the iTunes Charts. Ilsey Juber joined the pair in the studio, leading us to believe a new collaboration is in the works.
Behind Viral Videoswiltonbulletin.com

Song You Need to Know: WhoKilledXIX, 'Spy?'

Last year, Alex “Yung Skayda” Calderon, a member of the duo WhoKilledXIX, casually wrote a TikTok hit while holding down a day-job as a warehouse worker for Amazon. His groupmate, Kareem “Karm the Tool” Patterson, fleshed out the demo into a wriggling, buzz-saw single titled “Kismet”; TikTokers started using one head-turning line — “molly rocks in my green tea” — in their videos; “Kismet” racked up millions of streams and Calderon and Patterson signed to Warner Records.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Beach Boys Launch Sirius XM Limited-Run Channel 'Good Vibrations'

The Beach Boys will celebrate their favorite season with a summer-only Sirius XM channel dedicated to the band. Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel — which launched July 1st on the satellite radio’s channel 105 — will broadcast the band’s biggest hits and solo songs, as well as rarities that range from a cappella and backing tracks to alternate versions, obscure cuts, and more. Throughout, past and former Beach Boys members will share stories from their days with the group.