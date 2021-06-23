Cancel
Theater & Dance

27 New Songs Out Today

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALF WAIF - "HORSE RACING" The electronic-heavy, synthy "Horse Racing" is the latest single off Half Waif's new album Mythopoetics, and about it, Nandi Rose writes, "I started writing 'Horse Racing' in an Airbnb in Brooklyn that week in March 2020 when everything got really real. Alone in an unfamiliar apartment, as an unseen force took over our lives, I was struck by how much of a wake-up call it all was. How we were being shaken by our shoulders and told to face something really ugly and monstrous about our ways of being. It felt like we were race horses who had only just realized we were on a track, going around again and again. There’s no end in a circle. And maybe now that we recognized this, we could break out of it, bust right out of the ring - which is what the end section feels like sonically to me. A shot at freedom."

koleżanka Shares Video for New Song “In a Meeting”

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Place Is, on July 30 via Bar/None, her debut for the label. Now she has shared another song from it, “In a Meeting,” via a video for it. Moore co-directed the video with Mike Fuller. It involves an unsettling night out at a bar and doppelgängers. Watch it below.
Tyler, the Creator Releases New Song ‘LUMBERJACK’

On Monday, Tyler, the Creator dropped a 40-second teaser trailer on his social media platforms, which most assumed meant new music (or something new) was on the way. Now, it has arrived in the form of a new song. Titled “LUMBERJACK,” the song is Tyler’s first proper release since 2019’s Igor.
BANKS Releases Video for New Song "The Devil"

Pop singer BANKS has shared the epic new single “The Devil,” which aims to be every bit as haunting and provocative as the title suggests. Written and co-produced by the artist, the song is the first of many to come, per a press release, with more independently released (via AWAL) music on the way. Of “The Devil,” BANKS says in a statement, “The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.”
Grimes Teases New Song On Discord

Grimes shared a snippet of a new song during the livestream launch event for the Grimes Metaverse Server on Discord. The track is purportedly called “Shinigami Eyes,” a reference to Death Note and also the brief period of time we thought she got experimental eye surgery. Grimes’ most recent album,...
107 JAMZ

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
THE BLACK CROWES Have Written 20 New Songs

Chris Robinson, who reunited with his brother Rich in 2019 after six years apart, has confimed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album. "It's funny, 'cause Rich and I, for whatever we've been through, the one place where...
Wet share new song “On Your Side”

Footage from underground raves from the '90s might not be the first visual that comes into your head when listening to the dreamy R&B-tinged pop music of Wet, but the band are seeking to change that with the visuals for "On Your Side." The song is Wet's first since releasing Still Run in 2018 (the group covered The FADER in 2015 on the heels of their debut album Don't You). Bliss doesn't know genre, I suppose, and the alluring atmosphere "On Your Side" has that in spades.
Houston, TXBradford Era

Ari Lennox on posthumous song with cousin; new album

Ari Lennox discuses how she helped complete “Bed of Lies” after her cousin, rising singer Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman, was killed in a wrong-way crash in Houston. The soul songstress also talks working on the follow-up album to her critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
19 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

AT THE GATES - "THE FALL INTO TIME" At The Gates' new song is nearly seven minutes and it moves between symphonic territory, atmospheric post-metal, and straight-up prog. It's off their upcoming LP Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl) and you can read more about it here.
Alex Lifeson reveals two new songs

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has debuted two new songs to celebrate a new collaboration with Epiphone. The instrumentals — “Kabul Blues” and “Spy House” — are available via Lifeson’s website and is the first new music from the iconic guitarist in nearly a decade. Lifeson teams with Epiphone to...
Idles are streaming their new song Sodium

It’s Idles’ contribution to the DC Comics Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Idles have released a new song entitled Sodium to streaming platforms today. “Did a new song for the DC Comics Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack album amongst some pretty esteemed company,” the band explain. “Tried something a bit different, put on a different mask as it were.”
Tyler, The Creator shares new song/video “WUSYANAME”

We're a few days out from the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, the new album from Tyler, The Creator. The project's rollout thus far has included video teasers, billboards, and a song called "LUMBERJACK," and on Tuesday Tyler dropped a new song called "WUSYANAME," along with a self-directed clip under his Wolf Haley moniker.
Bastille releases new song, “Distorted Light Beam”

Bastille has premiered a new song called “Distorted Light Beam.”. The tune, which was co-written and co-produced by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, is meant to reflect “dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space.”. “It’s a song about limitless possibilities — which isn’t something any of us actually have in real...
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Rowdy Outsider Tumble Out Of Heartbreak With New Song, “Fall Away”

“The dissolution of a long-term relationship” brought great change for Irish singer-songwriter Matthew Doyle. Frontman of indie-rock band Rowdy Outsider─also composed of musicians Sean Murtagh (drums) and Conor Whearty (guitar)─Doyle funneled not only his pain but “the realization of the huge change” which followed into a new song. “Fall Away” borrows elements of pop/punk and new wave, but it’s far more than meets the eye.
“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 18, June 2021:. » MAKJ + The Fish House feat. Tim Morrison – Real Life. » AREA21 – Mona Lisa. » Jax...
Hooded Menace release new song ‘Chime Diabolicus’

The new song, titled Chime Diabolicus, is taken from the Finnish death-doom band’s upcoming new album, The Tritonus Bell, which is scheduled to be released in August this year. Speaking about the new song, guitarist Lasse Pyykkö says, “just like the lead single Blood Ornaments, the second premiere track Chime...
THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From DARKTHRONE, DEVIN TOWNSEND, and More Out Today – 6/25

This week’s new heavy metal releases include some archival live releases, desert hypnotism, technical flurries, and more! To the metals…. If you're in the mood for some grim heavy metal, then Fenriz and Nocturno Culto have you covered on Eternal Hails……. On this you're getting five seemly Sabbath inspired, blackened rock tracks. The little I've heard toes the doom line, which is a pretty fun territory to hear them in.
Skrillex Unveils Supernatural Music Video for “Butterflies”

Electronic artist Skrillex has released a new music video for “”Butterflies,” a song that featured frequent collaborator Starrah and experimental electronic producer Four Tet. This music video was directed by Ben Strebel and features Ben Todd-Jones, Holly Brennan, ​Tyrese McKenzie, ​Maddie Miller, Devonte Sackitey, Zirihi Zadi, ​Aden Dzuda, Jamie Bell and ​Lauryn Bryan.