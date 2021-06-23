Cancel
Rock County, WI

Suspect in Rock Co. ‘complex violent death’ investigation arrested for first-degree murder

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTER, Wis. — Rock County authorities have arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with a “complex and violent death” investigation. Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on W. Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center west of Janesville on June 14. While there, they found an elderly woman dead in the home’s garage. That woman has since been identified as 97-year-old Kathleen N. Beggs.

www.wglr.com
