To say that June 2021 was an unusual month for weather is just a bit of an understatement. The first 3 weeks saw temperatures soaring about 5-10 degrees above average, including a couple of 90° days on the 15th and 16th. It looked like we were heading into a furnace of the hottest June on record. Surprisingly, we set only one daily record, hitting 91 on June 16th, but tied records on a couple of other days. The continuous string of high 80s and low 90s in the third week of June almost seemed like a tornado had picked us up and blown us to Grand Junction, as in the Wizard of Oz. Keep in mind that July is normally our hottest month.