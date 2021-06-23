City of Joliet Board of Fire And Police Commissioners Meeting

The City of Joliet Board of Fire And Police Commissioners will hold a meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, second floor, Joliet City Hall, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois, to discuss the following:

As of June 11, 2021, Governor Pritzker moved Illinois to Phase 5. Under Phase 5, all sectors of the economy can resume at regular capacity with new safety guidelines and procedures.

Pursuant to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Guidelines, it is recommended that any individual appearing in-person who is not fully vaccinated wear a face-covering to cover their nose and mouth.

Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting can email comments in advance of the meeting to publiccomment@joliet.gov.

ROLL CALL

CITIZENS TO BE HEARD ON AGENDA ITEMS

NEW OR OLD BUSINESS, NOT FOR FINAL ACTION OR RECOMMENDATION

EXECUTIVE SESSION

HIRING TWO FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDICS

ADJOURNMENT

This meeting will be held in an accessible location. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Christa M. Desiderio, City Clerk, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois 60432 at (815) 724-3780.