Johanna Konta says she could be hindered by a knee injury for the rest of her career

By PA Media
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonta has a tendon issue in her right knee that requires constant managing and saw the 30-year-old pull out of two Wimbledon warm-up events in Birmingham and Eastbourne. That came after she won her fourth WTA Tour title by claiming the Viking Open in Nottingham earlier this month after playing five matches in six days, providing a timely boost ahead of her home grand slam, which starts on Monday.

www.skysports.com
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
