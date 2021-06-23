Johanna Konta says she could be hindered by a knee injury for the rest of her career

Aryna Sabalenka was the first woman to reach the second round at the 2021 Wimbledon. The second seed won 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes against Monica Niculescu under the roof on Court No. 1. With rain affecting play on the outside courts forcing multiple delays to the start of the day’s schedule, the Championships finally began after a hiatus of 715 days on Court No.