Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A&M researchers analyzing thousand-years-old Texas caves to understand thunderstorms of today

By Jonathan Buck
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Spy25_0adSIHMN00

Here in Aggieland, scientists at Texas A&M University are looking into the past to better understand the intense thunderstorms that wreak havoc on Texas' southern great plains.

A research team from A&M's College of Geoscience is analyzing oxygen isotopes found in thirty thousand, to fifty thousand-year-old Texas caves to understand trends of thunderstorms in the past.

"When you really see such a consistent and repeatable association of these strong storms with these very particular atmospheric patterns during the last ice age, and during the modern climate, it really drives home that climate change and the associated patterns in atmospheric wind and moisture are important, from all the way down to the scale of thunderstorms." shared Christopher Maupin, research associate at Texas A&M.

So far the research team has learned that thunderstorms in the southern great plains are strongly related to wind and moisture patterns, occurring at a much larger scale

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Caves#Texas A M University#Research Associate#Texas A M University#College Of Geoscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
ScienceNewswise

At underwater site, research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts

Newswise — An underwater archaeologist from The University of Texas at Arlington is part of a research team studying 9,000-year-old stone tool artifacts discovered in Lake Huron that originated from an obsidian quarry more than 2,000 miles away in central Oregon. The obsidian flakes from the underwater archaeological site represent...
ScienceRepublic

Bones estimated to be several thousand years old

Human remains found at the construction site for the new Bartholomew County Court Services Center are estimated to be so old that they predate the county’s founding. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bones are "ancient or ancestral in nature" and 2,000 to 3,000 years old, said Redevelopment Director Heather Pope.
Texas StatePosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Texas Tech Astrophysicist Will Receive Almost $300K Over Next 5 Years

A Texas Tech University astrophysicist is set to receive close to $300,000 over the next 5 years as part of a $17 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Joseph Romano, a professor in TTU's Department of Physics & Astronomy, conducts research in gravitational-wave data analysis. It's said in a news release that his work fits perfectly with the goals of the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves, or NANOGrav.
Astronomyfiu.edu

Aquarius helps researchers understand life in extreme environments

For astronauts, space is the most stressful environment they face. What’s not very clear is how our bodies react to living in such extreme environments. So when NASA astronauts conducted missions at the world’s only undersea laboratory — FIU’s Aquarius Reef Base — researchers jumped at the chance to learn more about the psychological and physiological adaptations of astronauts who lived for weeks at a time 62 feet below the surface.
tamu.edu

Texas A&M COVID-19 Transmission Study Expands To Adults Ages 18-29

A national study evaluating the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in college students has expanded to include young adults ages 18-29. Texas A&M University, which is the largest of the 20 participating U.S. colleges, will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, June 29 about how to enroll. Rebecca Fischer, a principal investigator...
Sciencewbiw.com

Unearthed human bones thousands of years old discovered in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Unearthed bones discovered at a construction site in Columbus are believed to be thousands of years old. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports construction workers found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new Bartholomew County judicial building in Columbus. Archaeologists from...
Texas Statemyaggienation.com

Texas A&M marks third year of The Gardens

Officials at The Gardens at Texas A&M University are in birthday mode. The first phase of the 27-acre gardens, the seven-acre Leach Teaching Gardens, opened in June 2018, and officials are celebrating with birthday-themed events throughout the month. The Leach Teaching Gardens include 21 themed gardens, an outdoor classroom, event...
SoftwareKTRE

Texas A&M researcher develops software tool to help bacteria mutation research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A researcher at Texas A&M has developed new software that will help advance bacteria mutation research. Developed by Texas A&M Biostatistics Professor Qi Zheng, the software helps researchers boost the speed of their work by supplying them the algorithms they need to make sense of their data. The algorithms help them estimate mutation rates.
Economytamu.edu

Texas A&M AgriLife Research recognizes outstanding achievers

Seven Texas A&M AgriLife Research faculty and employees from across the state are being recognized virtually for their above-and-beyond efforts and research in the past year. Four individuals are being named as Texas A&M AgriLife Research Director’s Award winners. These awards were established in 2018 and recognize and reward the achievements of individuals and teams with outstanding work to support our research mission.
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

Today On Texas Standard

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard. We’ll have full posts for each story, including audio, a little later today. Abbott Border Wall Crowd-Sourcing. Details on Gov. Greg Abbott’s...
usu.edu

Bingham Research Team Develops Most Accurate Mercury Analyzer

Researchers at Utah State University Uintah Basin have designed a mercury analyzer and deployed it at the Storm Peak Laboratory in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The analyzer measures elemental and oxidized mercury in the air and it is the only instrument in the world that has been shown in real field conditions to accurately measure oxidized mercury in the atmosphere.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StateKTRE

Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old east Texas man

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen John Hawley?. The 84-year old was last seen at 1 a.m on Saturday, June 19 in the 1600 block of CR 2235 in Bagwell, Texas. That’s in Red River County. Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part...