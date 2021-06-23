AAFD To Honor Sen Catherine Cortez Masto, FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra and CA Department of Financial Protection & Innovation for Service to the Franchising Community
Recipients to be Honored at Total Quality Franchising Awards Ceremony on June 24th. American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD), a national trade association advocating for franchisees and independent dealers, today announced the recipients of the AAFD Total Quality Franchising (TQF) Chairman’s Awards for Distinguished Service to the Franchising Community. Honorees include United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rohit Chopra, and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI). The tributes will be presented at the AAFD’s TQF Awards ceremony on June 24th during the AAFD’s annual Franchisee Leadership Summit.www.chron.com