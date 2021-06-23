Cancel
Cancer

blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer

By Andrew Sacher
Cover picture for the articleVery sad news: blink-182 co-founder/co-frontman and pop punk hero Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer. He writes:. For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.

