blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer

Very sad news: blink-182 co-founder/co-frontman and pop punk hero Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer. He writes:. For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.