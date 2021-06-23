Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Meet the self-proclaimed ‘Most frugal mom in America’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLC’s new reality series, “So Freakin Cheap,” follows four families who take penny-pinching to the extreme — including proud mom Becky Guiles from Minoa, NY. “I’ve alwasy been pretty frugal,” said Guiles, 41, who lives in a house over 100 years old with her husband, Jay, 39, and sons George, 7 and Colden, 4. “But when I had my first son, George, I left my business because I wanted to stay home with him. So, a lot of my philosophy is that saving money is the same thing as making money.”

nypost.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Proclaimed#America#Tlc#Claytons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Wendy's Worker Shares How She Secretly Treats Rude Customers

A woman claiming to be a Wendy's worker has revealed how she secretly treats rude customers, from serving them cold fries to giving them one sauce sachet. People who work in customer service are often at the receiving end of a lot of complaints and anger, so Jada came up with sneaky ways to get her own back.
TV SeriesNew York Post

Meet the mom and daughter duo who share panties on ‘sMothered’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the . . . lingerie?. That might not be how the expression goes, but TLC’s hit reality series “sMothered” is changing the game. In this exclusive clip, say “aloha” to Season 3‘s newest mom-and-daughter duo, Hawaii-based Amy, 44, and Carina, 23, who share clothing, a bed, showers — and undergarments. Co-produced by The Post, the show follows several pairs of mothers and daughters with outrageously close bonds.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Humiliates Waitress the Entire Evening, Weeks Later Karma Gets Her – Subscriber Story

A woman at a restaurant takes out her aggression on the young waitress and it ends up costing her a big opportunity. Jenny Lassiter was looking forward to her dinner with Jack Kendrick. She'd had an eye on Jack for quite a while now, and finally, he'd asked her out to dinner. Jenny was looking her best as she walked into the fashionable restaurant, and heads turned.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Wife Was Making Breakfast

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a wife making breakfast for her husband when he rushed into the room yelling out instructions. Little did she know that he had a motive behind his action. One day a wife was making breakfast for her husband. She decided to make his favorite, fried eggs...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

'I Found Love At 90 With A 31-Year-Old—After Finally Coming Out'

For the first half of 2020, I had been isolating alone for some time because of treatment for cancer and the COVID-19 pandemic. I started writing my memoirs and eventually I told my daughter about a relationship I had had long ago, with a man named Phillip. I came out to her, and then publicly on Facebook, on June 5, 2020, at the age of 90.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque get engaged to same man

A pair of identical twins from Australia have become engaged to the same man on a US reality TV show.Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, will be marrying 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrnes, who they have both been dating since 2011.The trio, from Perth, became engaged on the latest episode of Extreme Sisters, a series that explored “the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships”.Byrnes popped the question during a romantic park picnic with the twins and presented them both with a set of three bands each. The middle ring for both women featured huge round diamonds.Byrnes said the three bands symbolised the...
Family RelationshipsMedscape News

Dad, Mom, and 7 Kids, All Docs or Nurses, Go Viral With Photo: "The White Coat Family" Demonstrates "African Excellence"

On National Siblings Day (April 10), Chinyere Okpaleke, MD, posted online a photo of herself and five of her six siblings, all of whom are Black medical professionals. "Dr Chi," as her patients call her, stood with her family, all decked out in blue scrubs, white coats, and big, joyful smiles. She posted it on LinkedIn, a platform she says she rarely uses. Two of her hashtags summed up the message she was hoping to send: #TheWhiteCoatFamily and #AfricanExcellence.
Relationshipskentlive.news

Couple to say 'I do' for second time after hubby becomes wife

A couple are to walk down the aisle for the second time together - but this time as 'bride and bride' after the groom revealed she was transgender. Rayna and Jae Harvey tied the knot in 2018 while Rayna was called Jake, however it was during their honeymoon in Center Parcs, in Longleat, Wilts, that Rayna came out as transgender.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Dad has the most adorable reaction when daughter comes out to him and people love it

Coming out to one's friends and family is a daunting prospect for many even today despite our society making significant progress in acknowledging and rectifying its homophobic attitude. This is particularly true for LGBTQ+ youth with intolerant, anti-gay parents as they face the threat of often violent and humiliating persecution from their family and even expulsion from home. Hopefully, with some more time and awareness, such fears will completely become a thing of the past as more and more parents normalize loving and accepting their children without any ifs, ands, or buts.