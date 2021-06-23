Meet the self-proclaimed ‘Most frugal mom in America’

A pair of identical twins from Australia have become engaged to the same man on a US reality TV show.Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, will be marrying 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrnes, who they have both been dating since 2011.The trio, from Perth, became engaged on the latest episode of Extreme Sisters, a series that explored “the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships”.Byrnes popped the question during a romantic park picnic with the twins and presented them both with a set of three bands each. The middle ring for both women featured huge round diamonds.Byrnes said the three bands symbolised the...