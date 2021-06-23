Meet the self-proclaimed ‘Most frugal mom in America’
TLC’s new reality series, “So Freakin Cheap,” follows four families who take penny-pinching to the extreme — including proud mom Becky Guiles from Minoa, NY. “I’ve alwasy been pretty frugal,” said Guiles, 41, who lives in a house over 100 years old with her husband, Jay, 39, and sons George, 7 and Colden, 4. “But when I had my first son, George, I left my business because I wanted to stay home with him. So, a lot of my philosophy is that saving money is the same thing as making money.”nypost.com