Downton Abbey secured itself a sequel berth when the box office returns rocked industry watchers with record proceeds. The only obstacle — much like the first film — was the ensemble element. With a core cast of a dozen and a half actors, lining up schedules was always going to be a challenge. But oddly, the coronavirus pandemic turned out to be just the thing necessary to clear everyone's calendars, and series creator Julian Fellowes and company seized the opportunity. The production rounded up everyone at the top of the year, speeding through an official announcement Downton Abbey 2 was getting underway in April and now hitting filming all of two months later.