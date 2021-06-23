Cancel
Connie, Jan team up to win

By John Dowd
scledger.net
 9 days ago

Ladies league is in full swing at River’s Bend, and the team of Connie Brown and Jan Thompson shot the low gross of 99 last Thursday, while Doree Thilmony and Annie Wooden combined for the low team net of 68. Brown also shot the low individual net round of 32 and Tina Wheeler’s 49 won low individual gross. Thompson and Laura Ganatos had chip-ins Thursday, on holes 11 and 10, respectively.

