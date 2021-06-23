City commemorates Ainsworth Park

Mayor Mark Sheets gave a speech christening the official opening of Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls on Monday. During his speech, he thanked the numerous groups that had worked to finish the park. He was joined by Carla Parks, who was mayor when the foundation was being laid for the park. Parks was an integral part of the Thompson Falls Main Street Inc. organization before it became a part of the Montana State Main Street Program, which opened the project up to numerous grants. She was also part of the Main Street Planning committee, which launched fundraising efforts for the park.