The Public Pulse: Empty Omaha transit buses; Why send Nebraska state troopers to the border?
Can someone explain to me why we have spent so much money on public transit? Before you bellow about some people needing it as their only means of getting around — that I agree with and understand. However, we (taxpayers) have spent tons of money for nearly or completely empty gigantic buses. I work all over the city during all hours of the day and night and the most I've ever seen on a bus is six people. We have oversized regular buses and then we have the super extended buses that pollute, waste gas and block traffic. How about using Ollie the Trolley-type vehicles? Or 15-passenger vans? Those would be more efficient and practical. Wrap them in designs that promote the city and state or local businesses. The money spent on the buses is a complete waste and the taxpayers shouldn't have to foot the bill for it.