Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

This Boise Restaurant & Brewery Announces Massive Second Location

By Mateo
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finally, it's here Treasure Valley! The return of the SECOND Sockeye Brewing location and I couldn't be more excited. When it comes to watching sports, gathering with close friends, or just winding down, most of us have our "spots" in the Treasure Valley to do so. Since my return to Boise from college, Sockeye Brewing on Cole & Ustick became my "spot" to watch Gonzaga Basketball and share some fun times with friends over a meal or some drinks. Unfortunately, that location closed down and while I absolutely love the Sockeye Brewing on Fairview Avenue--it was always a little further than I wanted to drive. Now, a second location is coming BACK to the Treasure Valley and it's going to be MASSIVE.

1035kissfmboise.com
Community Policy
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Food Drink#Sockeye Brewing#Cole Ustick#Gonzaga Basketball#2 Dozen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

What Happened to the RAM Restaurant in Boise?

A few weeks ago, I made myself a promise. If I'm going order out for lunch every single day, I'm at least going to force myself to walk to the food. During that walk, I notice quite a few signs hanging in and around the Boise RAM Restaurant location. Thanks...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

3 Summer Idaho Weekend Getaways

Do you remember the last time you had a three day weekend and you basically wasted it? Sure you stayed home and relaxed but by the time Saturday evening came around you were kicking yourself because you missed out on an opportunity to explore our amazing state. If you're all about nature and getting out and enjoying the beauty that the Idaho Wilderness has to offer you should never miss another opportunity. The good news is that the 4th of July and Labor day weekends are coming up and you can still plan ahead. These are my next three Idaho weekend getaways as seen in the Mandagies maybe you should make them yours as well.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Esther Simplot Park. Swim at Your Own Risk This 4th of July Weekend Boise

The heat will be extreme this weekend across the Pacific Northwest and blistering Boise. This will bring out more people which also means precautions. Instead of adding things to do this weekend, we might be subtracting events. The City of Boise just announced a swimming warning at Esther Simplot Park in the Quinn's Pond Beach Area. That was followed by, "at your own risk."
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

The 10 Most Expensive Traffic Tickets In Idaho

Now that our world is getting back to normal the roads are getting busier everyday. It makes sense that traffic would increase as employees return to their regular commutes and more and more restaurants and business are open. A prime example of how dangerous the roads are getting in the Treasure Valley is the increased use of the center lane aka the suicide lane. Meridian road in Meridian is a great example, I constantly see cars flying up and down that no-mans land just to get to the left hand turn lane before the light changes. The number of vehicles you see flying down the 84 seems to be increasing as well and two weeks ago there was a report confirming this on the Boise Police Department Facebook page:
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Join 103.5 KISS-FM For St. Luke’s FitOne Race

St. Luke’s FitOne is just around the corner and 103.5 KISS-FM wants you to join our squad! Registration for the 5k, 10k, and half marathon races kicks off TODAY Wednesday, June 30 with special pricing: $30 for all distances for one day only!. After going virtual-only last year, St. Luke's...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

One Reason Not To Be Kind To People In Boise

Boise kind is a thing in our city and I definitely subscribe to it. I always see it happening and when I don't I hear about it. I feel that because we're here day in and day out sometimes we forget but if you talk to all of those people that are moving here the first thing they say is "people are so nice here" or "this city has such a chill vibe". It's hard to argue with it however at some point we have to draw the line. Here is one reason not to be kind to people in Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Everyone Has The Same First Impression of Boise

There are plenty of things people could say about Boise - good or bad. However, I've noticed that whenever someone new comes to visit Boise for the first time they all have the same thing to say: This place is so clean!" Whether you are floating the river or taking...
Mccall, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

McCall Announces New Summer Event – Mountain Brew Fest

Here we are a few days in to summer and it's very clear to see that summer is coming in hot... literally! Summer promises to get warmer and Treasure Valley residents are going to continue to look for ways to beat the heat. While some reach for a cold beer, others reach for higher ground. Highway 55 is jam packed all summer long as people crave those 15-20 degree cooler temps that McCall is known for. What if you could do both? Beer and Cooler Temps in McCall? They say timing is everything and the timing for this is perfect. Just as we start to hit the 100 degree mark in the valley The McCall Payette Lakes Rotary club announced the creation of Mountain Brew Fest.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Post Pandemic Baby Penguin Hatched At Zoo Boise

Do you remember when the popular sentiment was that the Pandemic was going to create a baby boom? Personally I know way too many people that bought into the hype or maybe just lived up to the expectation and indeed had or are having " Pandemic" babies. Apparently its not just humans that we're taking advantage of the "quiet" time away from others during the last year. If you love Penguins you're gonna love this story.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

What Kind Of Home Can You Buy For $340,00 In Idaho Today

The all American dream... home ownership. Is it even possible in Idaho anymore? There is not one day that goes by where we're not hearing about how much the market has gone up in the last month, quarter or year. Well here's another update that frankly doesn't surprise but still hurts ( You would think that as a homeowner I would be ecstatic about the rising prices but that's not exactly the case)
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

The Search is On For Idaho’s New Favorite Lemonade

We are on a mad search for what is sure to become, if it hasn't already been unofficially named, Idaho's favorite lemonade. Have you spotted this in stores yet?. If you're a connoisseur of the finer things, like a locally crafted Idaho potato vodka, perhaps you're familiar with 44 North Vodka. While Tito's outsells any other liquor in the State of Idaho, a true local like myself will know and appreciate how much better a potato vodka really is. Sorry to throw shade, Tito's, there's just a fundamental difference here in the State of Idaho. Known best for their line of Vodka, which use all-natural Idaho Mountain Huckleberries, Rainier Cherries, and Sunnyslope Nectarines-- a new product has hit store shelves from 44 North that we're dying to try. At least, we heard that it is in stores now...ALLEGEDLY.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Poem To Idaho: “Your Plants Are Going To Die”

It's officially summer and for much of the world, it's an amazing thing, but here in the Treasure Valley, your plants are going do DIE! It's a guarantee! And here's why... It's summer in the Treasure Valley, your plants are going to die. You have really good intentions, your plants...
YogaPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

3 Fun Things To Do At Bogus Basin This Summer

This past Sunday was the official start of summer and it's safe to say that summer is coming in hot! The first week is going to have temperatures in the 90's. The second week summer will really make its presence known with a 5 day stretch of 100 degree days. If you're not able to get out of town for cooler weather what can you do? What if I you could stay local and drop the temperature 15-20 degrees while getting a major adrenaline rush or doing the complete opposite and relaxin while enjoying some amazing views?
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Pride Flags Restored in Boise; 18-Year-Old Arrested

It didn't take long for the community to come to the rescue along Harrison Boulevard here in Boise. Let's be honest, though--it never really does in this town. Whenever there is a need or cause, the good folks of the Treasure Valley come together and Friday's instance was no exception.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Locals Gripe Over Henry Winkler’s Happy Days Fishing In Idaho

Happy Days spawned the phrase “jump the shark,” a term used to describe when a show is past its prime and going downhill after a ridiculous story line that changes the tone of the show. In season 5 The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, literally jumped over a shark while surfing at the beach. The scene was ridiculous to say the least and the show shifted in a way no longer reminiscent of what made it number one in the first place.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Now You Can Fly From Boise To Austin – Chicago and Phoenix Direct

I tend to fly a lot and by a lot... I mean about 50 flights per year but most of the time I fly to the same places over and over. While I love living in Boise, flying out of The Boise airport has been a challenge. Allow me to clarify... The Boise airport is easy to get in and out of. I can show up 30 minutes before my flight leaves and not worry about missing my flight due to long lines at security or not being able to find parking. My challenge has been finding direct flights out of Boise but today that changed. Starting today June 17th Alaska Airlines is now flying direct to Austin and Chicago O'Hare.
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

Emmett Cherry Festival Facts And One Half Truth

From my perspective Emmett is a very interesting little community. It's not far enough from Eagle to call it remote but a lot of people from Boise don't get out to Emmett until the annual Cherry Festival comes around. If you've never heard of the Cherry Festival this is how their website describes it:
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

This Idaho Tiny House Resort Takes Glamping To Another Level

"Nestled beneath the peaks of the Sawtooth Mountains in Central Idaho, you will experience a one-of-a-kind getaway, when you stay in our unique lodging option now available in Stanley, Idaho. Enjoy a wonderful fusion of glamping and a private vacation rental property in one of our Tiny House Cabins. The green-certified, Tiny House Cabins, are one of Idaho’s first innovative resort lodging options. The cabins have a rustic appearance, with a touch of modern design, where we offer you a magnificent lodging accommodation."