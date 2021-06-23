This Boise Restaurant & Brewery Announces Massive Second Location
Finally, it's here Treasure Valley! The return of the SECOND Sockeye Brewing location and I couldn't be more excited. When it comes to watching sports, gathering with close friends, or just winding down, most of us have our "spots" in the Treasure Valley to do so. Since my return to Boise from college, Sockeye Brewing on Cole & Ustick became my "spot" to watch Gonzaga Basketball and share some fun times with friends over a meal or some drinks. Unfortunately, that location closed down and while I absolutely love the Sockeye Brewing on Fairview Avenue--it was always a little further than I wanted to drive. Now, a second location is coming BACK to the Treasure Valley and it's going to be MASSIVE.1035kissfmboise.com