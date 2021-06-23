Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Eric E. Lindbo

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric E. Lindbo, 66, of Jamestown, North Dakota, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown, under the care of Hospice. Eric was born on June 14, 1955, in Rolla, North Dakota, the son of Olaf and Ella (McDougall) Lindbo. He attended Rolla Public School and graduated in 1973. He worked numerous jobs, but found his life career in construction in Plains, Montana. He spent about six months working construction in Japan in the early 1990's. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and hiking. Whitewater rafting was also a passion of his.

