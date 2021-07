When you’re on, you’re on and lately, Christian Banke is on. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old from Danville, California was medalist at the California Amateur. This week, across the country, he’s the stroke-play medalist at the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst. Banke, who just wrapped up his graduate senior season at Arizona, set himself apart in a field of the world’s best amateurs with rounds of 65 and 67 at Pinehurst Nos. 4 and 2 over the past two days, and now gets the top spot on the bracket. He’ll take on Cal senior Finigan Tilly in the first round of match play.