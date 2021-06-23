7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: June 25-27

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is finally kicking off this Friday for guests of all ages to enjoy. Located inside a 30,000-square-foot structure that was built just for the show, swirling colors and pieces of the artist’s famous collection—including “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,”—will encapsulate guests, successfully incorporating them into the transformed work. Purchase tickets to the surreal experience here. Friday, June 25-Sunday, August 8, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.