Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is Reopening with Expanded Friends Offerings

Cleverly Catheryn
 6 days ago
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 and Friends fans are in for a treat. Located in Stage 48: Script to Screen, one of the many stops on the tour, guests can now enjoy a delicious New York deli-inspired menu including corned beef melts, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries, and an assortment of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and a special blend of Central Perk coffee with new Friends character-inspired beverages. For dessert, they have recreated Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle (no meat in this version), New York style cheesecake, Central Perk cupcakes, and other tasty bakery treats.

Anaheim, CA
Follow along for the latest news and tips on local SoCal events and amusement parks including Autism tips for visiting them all!

