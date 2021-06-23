Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is Reopening with Expanded Friends Offerings
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 and Friends fans are in for a treat. Located in Stage 48: Script to Screen, one of the many stops on the tour, guests can now enjoy a delicious New York deli-inspired menu including corned beef melts, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries, and an assortment of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and a special blend of Central Perk coffee with new Friends character-inspired beverages. For dessert, they have recreated Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle (no meat in this version), New York style cheesecake, Central Perk cupcakes, and other tasty bakery treats.www.cleverlycatheryn.com