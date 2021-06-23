Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is Reopening with Expanded Friends Offerings

Bear with us for just a second, we’ll get to the Many Saints of Newark trailer in a moment. Now, a while back, there was a theory running around that the rise of the “Surprised Pikachu” meme was a stealthy bit of viral marketing, and it got big enough that Wired even wrote about it. This, understandably, sent some people into a tizzy: Someone was, in fact, trying to sell them something, before they moved on and began Sopranos-posting. That was a viral phenomenon in its own right, which reached a fever pitch in the months before The Many Saints of Newark‘s original release date of September 2020. Here’s what we’re wondering: Could Sopranos-posting been started up as a way to build hype for this prequel? We’re not suggesting that every single person is a shill or anything like that (it is a very memorable show!), or that the Warner Bros. marketing department is influential enough to astroturf the internet, or that a Sopranos prequel would even need the assistance in order to generate interest, but, nevertheless, it’s some food for thought.