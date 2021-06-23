Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Statement on President’s Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Collaborative

Posted by 
 7 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xShBs_0adSEqfc00

Statement on President’s Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Collaborative

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement on Atlanta’s participation in President Biden’s Community Violence Intervention (CVI) collaborative—joining 15 jurisdictions committed to using a portion of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to combat violence.

“Atlanta and communities across the nation are grappling with a complex public health epidemic in the form of violence,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for giving the people of Atlanta the resources and support needed to address the immediate and systemic issues of this COVID crime wave.”

Last month, the Treasury Department announced that the American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion in state and local funding can be used to invest in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez will convene the first meeting of the CVI Collaborative later this month. The President has called on Mayors across the country to follow the lead of the 15 jurisdictions by using their ARP funding or other public funds to launch and strengthen CVI programs in their communities.

###

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26.

