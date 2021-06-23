Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Britney Spears Asks the Court to End Her Conservatorship: ‘I Just Want My Life Back’

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pop star Britney Spears (remotely) addressed a judge and lawyers in her conservatorship case on June 23, voicing her opinions both about the fate of her $60 million fortune and her own rights as an individual. Per the New York Times, Spears asked the court to end her conservatorship “without...

www.glamour.com
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#The New York Times#Cnn#Nyt#Instagram Stories#Conservatorships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘What was wrong with you at lunch? You were mean’: Britney Spears letters to high school boyfriend up for auction

Letters written by a teenage Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among the memorabilia up for auction this weekend. The pop star was dating Donald “Reg” Jones in her hometown of McComb, Missouri, shortly before the career launch that would catapult her to global fame.Spears broke up with Jones in a two-page, handwritten note that said: “Look, I’m really sorry that it had to be this way, but I think we both knew this was coming.”She later wrote: “I’ve had a great two years. Who knows, two years from now or even 10, we might get back...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Here Are All The Shocking Things Britney Spears Revealed In Court

After years of speculation about Britney Spears' well-being, #FreeBritney supporters and fans finally heard from the 39-year-old pop star herself on Wednesday when she asked to be freed from her long-running conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles judge via a virtual court appearance, Spears asked for an end to the...
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...