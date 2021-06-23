Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thompson Falls, MT

American Legion retires Old Glory

By Ed Moreth
scledger.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took the American Legion at Thompson Falls less than 30 minutes to put more than 200 flags to the flames in a proper retirement for Old Glory last Monday. "A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. It's intrinsic value may be trifling or great, but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and died for - a free nation of free men and women, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy," said Ken Matthiesen, commander of American Legion Post 52 at the beginning of the retirement ceremony in the parking lot of Elk Club 2757, where the Legion regularly meets.

www.scledger.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thompson Falls, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Thompson Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Glory#Vietnam Veteran#War Veteran#Retirement#The American Legion#American Legion Post#Elk Club#The Continental Congress#Harvest Foods#Navy#Plains#Vfw Post 3596#Marine Corps#The Air Force#Trout Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.