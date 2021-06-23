American Legion retires Old Glory

It took the American Legion at Thompson Falls less than 30 minutes to put more than 200 flags to the flames in a proper retirement for Old Glory last Monday. "A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. It's intrinsic value may be trifling or great, but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and died for - a free nation of free men and women, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy," said Ken Matthiesen, commander of American Legion Post 52 at the beginning of the retirement ceremony in the parking lot of Elk Club 2757, where the Legion regularly meets.