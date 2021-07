Richard Chocolas, 85, of Conyngham and formerly of Hazleton, passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton. Born in Beaver Meadows, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Baran) Chocolas. Richard was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church and worked for Panel Solutions prior to retiring. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching game shows and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.