The City of Great Bend has storm boxes and lines in town that are collapsed and in need of repair. The project to repair the storm boxes was put out to bid on May 7 but no bids were received. Public Works Director Jason Cauley contacted Concrete Services and Eakin Enterprises. Concrete Services replied with the only bid to repair the storm boxes at 4200 Broadway, 23rd & McKinley, 12th & McKinley and 28th & Jefferson.