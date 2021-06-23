Cancel
A Big Numbers Hit in 1930 Created Pittsburgh Mob Legends

By David Rotenstein
verylocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoogie Harris, older brother of Tennie Harris, was one of Pittsburgh’s most infamous “badmen”. Pittsburgh was a numbers city. Throughout much of the 20th century, people throughout the Steel City played the daily street lottery hoping for one big hit that could improve their economic circumstances. It was seductive: a single nickel or a dime played on three digits could yield a return greater than a week’s pay for many of the city’s general laborers and millworkers. In the summer of 1930, one big hit on the number 805 made heroes out of some Pittsburgh racketeers while others became villains. This story digs into the origins of the city’s gambling rackets and the people and events that made “805” an enduring Pittsburgh legend.

pittsburgh.verylocal.com
#Black People#Pittsburgh Crawfords#Mobs#Nightclubs#Pittsburgh Mob#The Negro League#Jewish#Mafia#University Of Pittsburgh#Untouchables#Pittsburghers#Eastern European#La Cosa Nostra#The Pittsburgh Press#The Pittsburgh Courier
