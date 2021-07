Jordan Thompson led an impressive batting effort as Yorkshire eased to the top of the Vitality Blast north group table with an 82-run victory over struggling Northamptonshire. Thompson, who arrived at the crease at in the fifth over with the score on 34, was the last man to go for 74 having faced just 35 balls, seven of which he had dispatched for maximums as the Vikings amassed a total of 224 for three, 50 of them from opener Mark Stoneman.