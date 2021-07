(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he plans to end his COVID emergency powers on August 1st. Walz has already lifted most of his emergency orders and said Friday, "We have a handle on this," predicting the state would hit its goal by next Friday of 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older being vaccinated. Republicans have repeatedly demanded Walz relinquish his emergency powers. The G-O-P Senate Friday again passed a bill to do it, but the Democrat-controlled House is unlikely to go along with that.