Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Demands an End to 'Abusive' Conservatorship

By Gene Maddaus
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears told a judge on Wednesday that she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father for exerting control over her life. “I am traumatized,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”. More from...

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Atlantic

We’ve Never Heard Britney Spears Like This

When typed out in full, the chilling speech that Britney Spears gave to a Los Angeles judge yesterday afternoon comes to more than 4,500 words. Those words are now circulating online as quotations about how Spears lived in “denial” about the legal and medical arrangement that has given other people control over her life for 13 years. She says this “abusive” conservatorship forced her to take debilitating medications, smothered her daily life, and forbade her from marrying and getting pregnant. She now wants freedom.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears says she “was embarrassed to share what happened” in first post since testimony

In her first public Instagram post since giving a revealing testimony at a public hearing on her controversial stereotyping, Britney Spears posted an emotionally charged statement Thursday, saying, “I apologize for this kind of drama. As if I have been fine for the last two years… I did this because of my pride and I was ashamed to share what happened with me.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Celebritiesholrmagazine.com

Britney Spears Finally Breaks Her Silence About Abuse in Court

It has been known for the past several years that Britney Spears hasn’t been herself, for many fans believe it to be her own issues, in recent events that have taken place over the last year, fans have come to understand these issues are related to her family, especially her father.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Told Britney to Ditch Her Lawyer

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears finally voiced support for the pop star’s contentious battle against her conservatorship, saying she had advised the singer to replace her court-appointed lawyer “many years ago.”. “I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.