Allow us to school you on the Upromise® Mastercard®*. The no-annual-fee card offers increased rewards potential when earnings are invested in an eligible college savings plan. You'll earn either 1.25% cash back if you take your earnings without linking to a Upromise account or 1.529% cash back if you link to Upromise and use those rewards to invest in an eligible college savings plan.