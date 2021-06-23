Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Longest Covid case as man tests positive for 305 days

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvEvG_0adSDJ1C00
Coronavirus (PA Archive)

A 72-year-old man had Covid-19 for more than 10 months in what experts have said is the longest-ever recorded persistent infection with the virus.

Academics have described how the man, named by The Guardian as retired driving instructor Dave Smith, from Bristol, continuously tested positive for 305 days.

Mr Smith, who had conditions which led to him having a compromised immune system, is alive and well and now tests negative for the virus.

He told The Guardian: “Whenever I went bad, I went really bad – down to death’s door. My wife started to arrange a funeral five times.”

He added jokingly: “I called all the family in to make my peace with them. I wish I’d kept my mouth shut now.”

His case is to be presented to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in July.

An abstract, which is to be presented to the conference, describes how Mr Smith’s infection is thought to be the “longest infection recorded in the literature”.

Academics from the University of Bristol, North Bristol NHS Trust and Public Health England, said Mr Smith was admitted to hospital in May 2020 with a cough and fever.

A PCR test confirmed he had Covid-19.

He was discharged after eight days but he had “significant breathlessness and went on to have interspersed acute deteriorations associated with fever” which required further hospital admission in August, September, October and December.

We present a case of persisting Sars-CoV-2 infection in an immunocompromised gentleman with evidence of ongoing infection... the longest infection recorded in the literature to our knowledge.

The experts noted that in December 2020 a trial of daily remdesivir therapy was discontinued after 17 days had no effect.

He later received treatment with monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab.

Mr Smith was successfully treated with the laboratory engineered antibodies, the University of Bristol said.

It added that his health improved dramatically, and the virus was not detected in PCR tests 45 days after the combined treatment.

The combination of antibodies, by pharmaceutical firm Regeneron, have since been shown to save the lives of some of the sickest Covid-19 patient in a clinical trial, but the treatment regime is yet to be approved for use in the UK.

“We present a case of persisting Sars-CoV-2 infection in an immunocompromised gentleman who was hypogammaglobulinaemic and lymphopenic with evidence of ongoing infection after 286 days, the longest infection recorded in the literature to our knowledge,” the academics wrote in the abstract.

“This case demonstrates the potential chronicity of Covid-19 infection in immunocompromised individuals,” the authors wrote.

“Treatment options are urgently needed both for the care of individual patients but also for public health given the likelihood of the emergence of vaccine resistant variants in such clinical settings. ”

Mr Smith no longer tests positive some 305 days after first infection, academics have told conference officials.

They said he reported symptoms for six weeks before his first test so they suspect infection was actually longer – meaning that he could have continuously tested positive for the virus for almost a year.

Mr Smith had a history of a condition called hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which meant he had lung disease causing inflammation of the lung tissue and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia – a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells and tends to progress slowly over many years.

Information about the case, also published on the preprint server medRxiv.org, detail how the virus evolved during the infection acquiring mutations that are present in variants of concern (VOC)of the virus which causes Covid-19.

The paper suggests immune-deficient people are vulnerable to chronic persistent Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Experts said the findings also raise the urgent need to conduct trials of, and improve access to, treatments capable of eradicating the virus from continually infected people.

“There are increasing reports of immunocompromised people who are repeatedly infected with Sars-CoV-2 for longer than six months,” said Dr Andrew Davidson, a virologist in Bristol’s School of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, a member of the ‘G2P-UK’ National Virology Consortium and co-author on the paper.

“As the virus can evolve in this group, and develop mutations that are present in emerging VOCs, it is key that we monitor the evolution of the virus in these individuals and effective treatment options are available to eliminate the virus.”

Dr Ed Moran, consultant in infectious diseases at North Bristol NHS Trust and co-author on the paper, added: “It is wonderful that we were able to help this individual.

“Whilst such cases are rare there will be a number of people across the country in similar situations.

“The small numbers make it difficult to perform trials of experimental therapies. However, it is important that we find a way to access and develop treatment regimens for these individuals both for the wellbeing of the individual and to protect public health.”

Academics are conducting further research into “persistently infected immunocompromised individuals”.

Other researchers have previously detailed a case which lasted for 85 days.

A number of people have spent long periods of time in hospital after being admitted with Covid-19. But this does not necessarily mean that they will test positive for the whole length of their stay.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper, a 53-year-old former political adviser, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and placed in a coma.

And Jason Kelk died on Friday following his decision to withdraw his treatment after more than 14 months in intensive care.

Sky News reported that Mr Kelk, 49, had spent more than a year in intensive care at St James’ Hospital in Leeds after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Cancer#Immune System#Guardian#Eccmid#The University Of Bristol#Imdevimab#Pcr#Regeneron#Voc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Just over 1% of long Covid cases recorded by GPs

Only a small minority of cases of long Covid are being recorded by GPs, a study has suggested. Previous research estimated that as many as two million people in England are suffering ongoing symptoms after a Covid-19 infection. A new study has found that only 23,273 cases were formally recorded...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Eight positive Covid cases recorded following Government test events at Wembley

Eight positive Covid-19 cases were recorded among the 30,000 people who attended the FA Cup semi-final, the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final, according to a new report. A further six were recorded among more than 10,000 spectators who attended the 17 days of the World Snooker Championship, the report on the first phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) said.
Scienceabc10.com

No, COVID immunity cannot be determined by a positive antibody test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — QUESTION:. Does having COVID antibodies mean you are immune to COVID? And if you have antibodies, should you still get vaccinated?. The FDA recently put out a statement that said, "Antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man believed to have longest coronavirus infection had virus for 300 days

Congress holds moment of silence for 600,000 lives lost to Covid-19 A 72-year-old man in England is believed to be have had "the longest known PCR confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection" after testing positive for coronavirus some 300 days. Dave Smith, of Bristol, is described in medical papers documenting his case as being immunocompromised and with a history of cancer, which may have put him at an increased risk for prolonged infection.
Worldallkpop.com

Infinite’s Sunggyu tests positive for COVID-19 on same day of vaccination

On June 27, Infinite member, Sunggyu’s agency Double H tne released a statement regarding Sunggyu’s positive COVID-19 test result. “Hello, this is Kim Sunggyu’s agency, Double H tne. Kim Sunggyu, an artist of our company, as notified of a positive COVID-19 test result on the morning of June 27. Kim...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Kerala records 12,469 COVID cases on Thursday, test positivity rate at 10.85; 88 deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state confirmed 12,469 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Among these, 11,700 persons developed the disease through contact, including 617 cases without an identified source of infection. 92 persons, who came from outside the state, tested positive for the virus. 60 health workers contracted the disease on Thursday. 13,614 patients tested negative for the virus today. As of now, there are 1,08,560 active cases in the state.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicola Porcella tested positive for COVID-19: “This is not a game”

In his public message, the reality boy explained that he received the two doses to fight COVID-19 and is currently stable in Mexico. “Fortunately I am fine, for now I am having few symptoms and I hope to continue in this way, that nothing is complicated. As you know, I had my father going through very difficult times with this disease and I know that many of my colleagues are not having a good time, so I ask you guys to take good care of yourself “, he pointed.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,765 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 116 from the 678,649 reported Sunday, a bigger increase than the 54 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Public HealthWiredpr News

Australian officials test positive for COVID as new cases escalate Coronavirus pandemic News

New South Wales reported at least 11 new cases overnight as the state prime minister suggests a possible new blockade if the rise continues. The New South Wales (NSW) government, Australia’s most populous state, on Thursday warned people to support more COVID-19 cases as a state minister tested positive, the health minister went into self-isolation and slowed the spread of the Delta variant to enforce new honesties.
Public Healthfreenews.live

The symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus are listed

The Public Health Agency of England has listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. The new strain was named lambda and was initially detected in Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador at the end of 2020. Scientists believe that it differs from other strains by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of contagion. However, at the moment there is no data that the virus can provoke a more severe course of COVID-19.