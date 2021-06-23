Cancel
South Carolina police reopen investigation into teen’s 2015 death after mother-son Murdaugh murders

By KATE FELDMAN
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious murders of a prominent family in South Carolina, local police are taking a second look at a 2015 fatal hit-and-run. State police have reopened the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, who was found dead on July 8, 2015, in Hampton, where investigators initially assumed he had been hit while walking after running out of gas.

