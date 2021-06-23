La Salle’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Task Force

Since their initial meeting in May, La Salle College Preparatory’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Task Force has met twice on June 5 and June 12 to discuss the strategic planning process and the framework being used by Dr. Joel Pérez. Rooted in the Catholic Lasallian mission, this effort is focused on having meaningful and impactful discussions on how they can become leaders in the community… “as we nurture, inspire, challenge, and motivate our students, faculty, and staff.”