I deserve to have a life, Britney Spears tells judge

 7 days ago
Britney Spears Conservatorship Explainer (AP)

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her conservatorship and said the court-ordered legal arrangement controlling her life is “doing me way more harm than good”.

The pop superstar’s finances and personal affairs have been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father, Jamie, has largely overseen her life and career since, though Spears, 39, has been trying to oust him from the role.

Britney Spears UK tour launch (PA Archive)

Last year the singer said she was “afraid” of Jamie, 68, and would not return to the stage while he managed her estimated £43 million estate.

Spears made a highly awaited virtual appearance at a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday and told judge Brenda Penny she wants the conservatorship ended without a further medical assessment.

She said: “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”

Spears said the law should be changed and she should not be under a conservatorship while she is able to work and provide for herself.

Spears, who is in a relationship with Iranian actor and model Sam Asghari, said she wants to be able to get married and have a baby.

Spears told the court she has to use birth control to prevent her getting pregnant.

She complained about the amount of therapy she said she is forced to undertake, arguing “I don’t even believe in therapy”.

I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone

Spears said she is still being hounded by the paparazzi, telling the judge speaking to her had been a welcome change from her handlers, who always tell her “no”.

Spears said: “I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone.”

Following Spears’s testimony, Judge Penny praised her for speaking out and said: “I certainly am sensitive to everything you said and how you’re feeling and I know it took a lot of courage for you to say what you had to say.”

Spears thanked the judge for allowing her to take part in the hearing.

Spears’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, said she has not yet officially told him to file a formal request to end the conservatorship.

Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for Jamie, asked the judge for a break to discuss matters with her client.

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”