Gillibrand Urges Families in New York to Sign Up for Enhanced Child Tax Credit
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is urging families across New York State to take advantage of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit. Gillibrand outlined the details of the expansion Wednesday afternoon during a video press conference with statewide media outlets, including WDOE News. Gillibrand says the Child Tax Credit expansion, enacted under the American Rescue Plan, expanded eligibility to include children under the age of 18 and targets low- and middle-income families who are struggling to make ends meet...chautauquatoday.com