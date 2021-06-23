6 Pool Workouts For New, Intermediate, and Advanced Swimmers

Based on Data and World Rankings, American Women Better Positioned Than U.S. Men For Olympics. At the conclusion of the U.S. Olympic Trials, it was immediately clear that while the American women were heading to the Olympics with an abundance of medal contenders, their male counterparts were not in nearly as strong a position. Consider the current world rankings: The Americans hold a spot in the world top-three in just eight out of 14 individual men’s events, while for the women, that number is 12. In contrast, at the last Olympics in Rio, the U.S. men won medals in 12 out of 13 individual events and the women in 11 of 13.