Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Break Presents – Dro Kenji

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If a positive opportunity arises, it's best to just take it and see where it leads. Just two years ago when he was 17, Dro Kenji did just that. At the time, the South Carolina native had never made a song, but he decided to give music a try because his friends were doing the same. The trumpet and piano were among the instruments he played before picking up the mic. One Audacity-crafted song later, and he was committed to rapping and singing. Style-wise, Dro tends to rap and harmonize about the ups and downs of love and dating, especially as he becomes more popular and successful in music. His hooks are potent. According to Dro, he makes music that comes "from the inside of my soul."

www.xxlmag.com
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Nick Mira
Person
Taz Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Break Presents#Miratouch#Fyf#Young Thug Future#French#Radiohead#Instagram Story#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicBillboard

Black Music Month Album Appreciation: 10 Years After Drake's 'Take Care' With Producer T-Minus

In honor of Black Music Month, Billboard will be celebrating four prestigious albums: Drake's Take Care, Rick Ross' Port of Miami, Destiny's Child's Survivor and Fugees' The Score. For the first installment of the series, Billboard spoke with producer T-Minus on the creation and success of Drake's Grammy-winning Take Care, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 600,000 copies in its first week.
Mansfield, MAhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Announces "Back Outside" Tour Dates With Lil Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are fresh off the release of their #1-charting album The Voice of the Heroes and it looks like they're taking the new music on the road, announcing the Back Outside tour with dates across the country. The nationwide tour will kick off at the beginning...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Migos Release Culture III Album – Listen

Migos have been teasing their third installment of the Culture album series for years, and the Atlanta trio finally comes through with the highly anticipated new album, Culture III. On Friday (June 11), Quavo, Takeoff and Offset released the follow-up to 2018's Culture II, a new 19-song effort that features...
MusicSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Hollis

Hollis is an incredibly conscious artist and wordsmith that uses her voice literally and metaphorically. In reality, her artistic identity barely even begins to scratch the surface of the entire inner workings going on behind the scenes. She’s dedicated to the ever-evolving journey that really defines itself as the human experience, expressing her perspective through her songwriting craft. Inspired by musical virtuosa, Lauryn Hill, Hollis projects all of life’s queries into her songs and aims to bring common ground to the people. Through her social activism, she’s been pushing the boundaries necessary to create civil discourse and more importantly, to create a conscious community that’ll build long lasting/impactful change. SPIN chatted it up with the eloquent singer-songwriter as she reflects on her purpose, coming to terms with her musical identity, what led her to creating a musical homage to an Asian-American hero, and more. Listen to “Grace Lee” here.
Public HealthPosted by
XXL Mag

Rappers Going Platinum in a Pandemic

The past year has been a trying time for everyone, as the world has grappled with the widespread effects of COVID-19. The isolation, fear and losing loved ones that came with the virus also impacted the music industry hard, especially hip-hop. The genre that thrives on touring found rappers stuck at home and doing livestream shows instead as a result of the pandemic, eliminating the cultural experience of seeing a favorite rapper with friends and associates. Streaming and buying music only continues to temporarily satisfy a lot of rap fans who would usually be at concerts on the regular. With those streaming numbers going up, it helped a litany of rappers go platinum and higher from last March to now. Here, XXL sheds light on the rappers who still managed to find success amidst chaos.
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA Talks "Manifesting" A Tyler, The Creator Collab

The world has been patiently awaiting SZA's sophomore album ever since she concluded her CTRL era. Talking a long time away from music to focus on perfecting her next project to share with the world, she finally returned last summer with the lead single from her forthcoming project "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla Sign.
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
hotnewhiphop.com

6LACK & Freddie Gibbs Achieve "Organized Chaos" On Young Rog's New Song

Over the course of this year, Young Rog has been winning listeners over with singles such as "Bullsh*t" with Summer Walker and the recently-released "Destiny," and this week, the rising LVRN artist looks to double down on his momentum with his debut project Boy Next Door. Boy Next Door comes...
Spin

SPIN Sets Presents: Popeska

Popeska believes in the pursuit towards true individuality. Reveling in the wonders of simplicity, he aims to inspire others to overcome the misconception of deconstructing the self in order to fit in. As lustrous as music entertainment may be and how easy it is for artists to lose themselves in all the fame and fortune – authenticity is the name of his game. With pride and preservation of his true identity, Popeska does not shy away from laying bare all of his relatable human nature. His true ‘what you see is what you get’ approach invites others to be inspired in embracing their own journeys within their own standards. The fun-loving producer took a moment to chat with SPIN about his recent album, RAMBLINGS, letting go of perfectionism, becoming comfortable in your own skin, owning your artistry, and more. Stream his album here.
Pitchfork

Learning to Appreciate Moneybagg Yo

Plus more highs and lows from the world of rap this week, including the return of Rolling Loud and Lil Baby’s dubious new nickname. Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Rethinking the appeal...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

DDG Crowns Himself the Most Original in His ABCs

DDG crowns himself the first rapper to cross over from the YouTube space into hip-hop and make it big. The 23-year-old artist has gone from successful vlogger to platinum-selling rhymer in the matter of a year. His 2020 track "Moonwalking in Calabasas" solidified his place in the game, proving he could make a lasting hit and follow that up with consistent releases. Listen to DDG's Die 4 Respect joint project with OG Parker, and "Impatient" featuring Coi Leray to hear solid bars and sharp production. At this point, the 2021 XXL Freshman 10th spot winner's self-assurance permeates each record, video and social post he makes. That confidence comes into play as DDG moves through his version of XXL's ABCs.
Musicskiddle.com

Dubwoofah & Union Sound Present!

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Reggae and Dnb All night across 2 floors in Tribeca manchester. Info: Covid Lockdown Movement. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Strives to Have the Work Ethic of Michael Jordan in His ABCs

Among the new generation of rising artists from the West Coast is 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, a hip-hop superhero coming in to save the day with his revered sing-song rap style. His 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its accompanying deluxe edition have earned the South Central, Los Angeles native much respect as a newcomer in the game. The 25-year-old artist, who raps, sings and produces, already proudly proclaimed that he's willing to carry the torch for L.A. to uphold the city's legacy like Nipsey Hussle did. Now, Blxst, with a proverbial cape at his back, is soaring into the game, knocking out any obstacle in his path. He brings that same vibe to his version of XXL's ABCs.
Complex

Stream Goldlink’s New Album ‘Haram!’ f/ Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, and More

Just a week after announcing its existence, Goldlink has returned with the release of his latest album, Haram!. The 15-track LP is highlighted by the previously-released single “White Walls,” and features guest appearances from Flo Milli (“Raindrops”), NLE Choppa (“Extra Clip”), Rich the Kid (“Twin”), Santigold (“Wild and Lethal Trash!”), and more.
XXL Mag

Blackalicious’ Gift of Gab Dead at 50 – Report

Gift of Gab from the rap duo Blackalicious has died at age 50. According to an Instagram post shared on Gab's page on Friday (June 25), the quick-witted Sacramento, Calif. rapper, born Timothy J. Parker, passed away last week. "My Brother," the message from Chief Xcel, DJ and one-half of...
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
XXL Mag

Morray’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Morray’s potential for greatness is going up, and it’s truly stuck. However, the Fayetteville, N.C. native had to shed his old skin to reemerge as the artist he is today. The 28-year-old rising star, whose music is a melodic blend of singing and rapping, quit creating songs for quite some time before he swiped a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. After hitting the mic in 2008, more than a decade had gone by since Morray, born Morae Ruffin, made music again. He looked in the mirror on a handful of occasions and asked himself why he was continuing, considering how 10 years had passed with his songs failing to garner attention or much love on social media.