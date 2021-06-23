The Break Presents – Dro Kenji

Popeska believes in the pursuit towards true individuality. Reveling in the wonders of simplicity, he aims to inspire others to overcome the misconception of deconstructing the self in order to fit in. As lustrous as music entertainment may be and how easy it is for artists to lose themselves in all the fame and fortune – authenticity is the name of his game. With pride and preservation of his true identity, Popeska does not shy away from laying bare all of his relatable human nature. His true ‘what you see is what you get’ approach invites others to be inspired in embracing their own journeys within their own standards. The fun-loving producer took a moment to chat with SPIN about his recent album, RAMBLINGS, letting go of perfectionism, becoming comfortable in your own skin, owning your artistry, and more. Stream his album here.