Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘About to Pass Out’ During Concert in Alarming Resurfaced Footage

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A resurfaced video of Britney Spears performing while sick has gone viral ahead of her conservatorship hearing. On Tuesday (June 22), a fan named Zachary Gordon tweeted a video of Britney performing on July 19, 2018, in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Event Center. Prior to Gordon filming the show, the "Toxic" singer's backup dancers invited a fan named Fred to come onstage to join Britney in a performance of her song "Freakshow."

mix1043fm.com
Community Policy
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Gordon
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Borgata Event Center#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Adam Lambert Defends Lil Nas X’s BET Awards Onstage Kiss, Reflects on Backlash

Adam Lambert has nothing by praise for Lil Nas X's viral, controversial BET Awards kiss. The "Old Town Road" singer/rapper performed at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 27). Lil Nas donned an Egyptian pharaoh costume while he performed "Remember the Time" by Michael Jackson in honor of the late King of Pop, before transitioning into his latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Ed Sheeran’s Relatable Fatherhood Revelation: ‘No One Actually Knows What They’re Doing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ed Sheeran recently caught up with PopCrush Nights host Nicole Murray for a chat over Zoom, where the pair chatted about parenthood, and working on new music. Speaking about fatherhood and being a parent for the first time (Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter in late 2020), the singer admitted that "nobody actually knows what they're doing. You learn every day how to parent."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘AGT’ Pranked Sofia Vergara Into Thinking She Shot Simon Cowell With an Arrow

Simon Cowell and America's Got Talent pranked Sofia Vergara into believing that she shot her fellow judge with an arrow. After judging for the first time last season, Vergara has been notably petrified of danger acts. On the Tuesday (June 22) episode of AGT, Cowell decided to prank her by enlisting former contestants Ryan and Amberlynn Stock. Previously, during the Season 11 live shows, Amberlynn accidentally shot Ryan with a crossbow during a stunt gone wrong.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Met With the French President

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin and Hailey's meeting with the president of France, Lorde's new album details and more, below. Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With the...