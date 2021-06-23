Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Addressed Her Conservatorship in a Court Hearing for the First Time

By Sarah Jacob y
Posted by 
SELF
SELF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears spoke in a court hearing addressing her conservatorship for the first time today. The conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 and stipulates that Spears is not in control of much of her own finances or medical decisions, has come under renewed public criticism in recent months.

www.self.com
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Mental Health#Cnn#Rolling Stone#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears Comes Back On Instagram After Her Court Hearing!

Britney Spears apologized on Instagram for pretending about being okay for a long time! Britney Spears after noticing a change in her presence on social media decided to come back on Instagram. She talked about a lot of things. She started by saying how we all desire a life of fairy tales. On 24th June, Thursday, the singer of “Toxic” started her long Instagram post. She said that pretending about being okay was an important and powerful trait of her mother. She used to do that for Spears along with her siblings.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears’ shocking testimony

In a new social media post, Jamie Lynn explained why she kept quiet during the guardianship of her sister, Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn Spears finally spoke after Britney Spears’ recent court hearing. In a series of videos, the 30-year-old actress addressed her sister’s shocking testimony and her plea to end...
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Britney Spears Makes First Public Statement Since Bombshell Court Hearing

Britney Spears returned to Instagram on Thursday to share “a little secret.”. The message was posted just a day after the 39-year-old pop star delivered a bombshell testimony in Los Angeles court, where she asked the judge to terminate her 13-year conservatorship. Spears, speaking remotely, claimed she had been drugged with lithium, forced to work against her will, and prohibited from removing her IUD. She compared herself to sex-trafficking victims, as she spent the past decade being exploited with little to no control of her life.
Relationshipshazard-herald.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is deemed “unacceptable” by Christina Aguilera, who claims “those in charge” lack decency.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is deemed “unacceptable” by Christina Aguilera, who claims “those in charge” lack decency. Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been dubbed “unacceptable” by pop diva Christina Aguilera. Aguilera went on to say that “those in charge” lack decency. In a tweet sent Monday night, Aguilera said, “These past few...
Celebritiesinsider-voice.com

Jamie Lynn Spears shows support for Britney Spears following allegations of abuse by her father by Britney

As previously reported, Britney Spears gave heartbreaking testimony at a recent conservatorship hearing. She detailed allegations of abuse by her father Jamie Spears, including lithium drug addiction and the obligation to keep an IUD (contraceptive) implanted. He followed up his testimony by apologizing to fans for pretending he was fine for the past two years. Britney shared that she was dishonest due to her “pride” and feelings of shame. Now Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has broken her silence following the allegations. He took to Instagram to make it clear that he has always supported and will continue to support his sister.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Sister Britney Spears’ Emotional Court Hearing

Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

J. Lo and Ben Affleck’s Date Night Was Super Romantic

J. Lo and Ben Affleck’s Date Night Was Super Romantic in L.A. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing date night right. Sources tell People that they dined at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on June 25 in a (wait for it) private room. Oh, and they stayed in there for two hours (!!). Talk about romantic.